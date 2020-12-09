War Memorial Hospital Faces Staff Shortages

Like many others in the country, War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie is facing staff shortages amid the pandemic.

They have a 60 bed capacity but don’t have enough employees to man them.

The hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, Marla Bunker says a lot of nurses are choosing to travel where they’re needed most. “We’re competing nationwide for employees,” she said. “With the pandemic being nine months, 10 months, going on a year, a lot of staff have chosen to do travel nursing and go to areas that are busy, which prevents us to be able to recruit and retain employees. That’s just the nature, and that’s nationwide.”

When the border between the United States and Canada closed, nurses that worked in both Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Ontario had a choice to make. “They had to choose whether they were going to work there or work here and probably 90% of them chose to work there. So, we lost a lot,” said Bunker.

Due to the staff shortages, Bunker and the hospital are asking to the community for help by following the guidelines sent out by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Bunker also encourages people to learn all they can about the upcoming vaccines. “That’s the big thing that’s going to be hitting within the next week, and we encourage people to seek the information out and choose a vaccine, because that’s really the only way we’re going to eradicate this,” she said.