Up to 30 Businesses Could Close Permanently in Mecosta County

The Mecosta County Development Corporation says up to 30 local businesses could close permanently due to the impact of these shutdowns.

“I’m really concerned about losing our businesses in our community,” says Carlleen Rose, owner of the Old Pioneer Store & Emporium in downtown Big Rapids.

Jim Sandy, president of the Mecosta County Development Corporation, says for months, local businesses have struggled. Now, with the recent shutdown, 30 local businesses could close.

“I’m really kind of surprised by the reaction to this, that people were like this is unexpected. Sure, this is expected. When you cut people off and basically this last action, this extension, pushed a few people off the cliff,” says Sandy.

Rose says many local businesses are having to apply for grants, furlough staff or close their doors all together.

“These businesses are not made of money; we don’t have an unlimited amount of money that we can access. The banks are certainly not going to be looking at the business and loaning them money,” says Rose.

Jennifer Rumsey, owner of Schuberg’s Bar & Grill says they’ve worked hard to adapt to the changes over the several months.

“To then get shut down again, it’s like a punch and we’re not able to keep up this time around and the business is not like how it was before because everyone is stretched thin,” says Rumsey.

On Wednesday, the restaurant announced they will close their doors Sunday in hopes to reopen once the shutdown is over.

“We’ve never had to shut our door besides construction and it’s just really sad to think that something that has been here for almost 100 years might not be,” says Rumsey.

However, Sandy says the true impact may be in the months to come:

“I don’t think you’re going to see the true impact of this for six, eight months down the road when you lose tax revenue, when schools lose money, people move…” says Sandy.

Rose says the community must work together in order to have the same community as the one a year ago.

“We’re looking at our community to support us: stay offline, shop in your community, save what our towns going to look like.”