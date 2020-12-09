U.S. Coast Guard Family is Reunited After a Year Overseas

April Caverly has spent the last 13 months serving in the U.S Coast Guard in Southeast Asia.

Now, she’s getting to see her family for the first since.

April Caverly says, “It’s definitely going to be an adjustment coming back and trying to figure out what’s been going on here with the pandemic and the adjustments that have been made.”

April has been with the Coast Guard in Traverse City for 13 years.

She says this was the longest time she’s spent away from her family.

“This was a first deployment for me. I’ll be back here in Traverse City for about six weeks and then I go over to my next assignment,” said Caverly.

Her husband, Chris Doorbos, says a lot has changed for their kids since April left.

“Jack’s 6 and Abby is 3 and they’re just waiting for mom it’s been a long year for them. They’ve done really good,” said Doornbos

He says Christmas for their family has come early.

Doornbos says, “We weren’t sure that she was going to be able to make it for Christmas which would be two in a row and luckily she was able to make it happen.”

April says not every family has been as lucky has hers this year and she is just thankful to able to spend the holidays at home.