Traverse City Tourism Discusses Winter Tourism in Northern Michigan Amid Pandemic

The pandemic has changed many of our travel plans and the tourism industry across the country has taken a hit.

Traverse City Tourism spent the spring, summer and fall getting the word out about the area’s numerous outdoor activities people can enjoy safely.

President and CEO Trevor Tkach says that’s the same plan for the winter months.

“From a marketing standpoint we still have a superior outdoor product, and so that’s what we’re talking about, we’re encouraging people to get out and ski, both downhill and cross-country, get out and snow shoe, fat tire bike, go ice fishing, all those activities are going to be here in a matter of minutes,” said Tkach.

And outdoor winter activities may be more popular than ever. Don Orr Ski N, Beach Haus in Traverse City says everything from skis to snowshoes have been flying off their shelves.

“The normal is out the window. A lot of the trends that we’re seeing right now is typically our stuff will move once the snow flies, but are anxious and urgent with outside stuff being safe people aren’t hesitating to come in and get stuff,” said Manager Eric Shutler.

And while outdoor recreation is expected to have a large appeal this winter, TC Tourism wants people to do those activities safely.

“We’re just trying to keep it on people’s minds, hey you can still get out during the pandemic and this is one of the ways you can do it. We’re just trying to make sure people still have the opportunity to enjoy the grand traverse region safely and we’re always going to promote that,” said Tkach.