Traverse City DDA Raising Money for Downtown Businesses Through Holiday Auction

Traverse City is coming up with ways to bring in more money for their Downtown Relief Fund.

So far, their fund has raised almost $45,000 for struggling downtown businesses.

Now, they are offering a Holiday Auction to boost that total and encourage shoppers to buy local.

Downtown businesses have donated baskets of items that the DDA is auctioning off on their website.

Traverse City DDA’s Director of Community Development, Katy McCain says, “To a cool driving experience donated by Hagerty, to gift certificates from restaurant favorites like Amical and The Dish Cafe, to store merchandise. It’s pretty neat, everything that all of our merchants have put together for these baskets.”

The downtown Traverse City’s Holiday Auction will close on Friday the 11th.

To look at their auction to bid for a basket, you can visit their website: https://www.downtowntc.com/holiday-auction/