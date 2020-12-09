Traverse City Company Offers COVID-19 Testing to Employees

A Traverse City business is going the extra mile to get their employees tested for COVID.

eFulfillment Service is a packing and shipping operation that’s been increasingly busy filling online orders. They hope to keep up with demand, and now management is offering free COVID testing to those employees every two weeks.

They says the goal is to identify asymptomatic carriers and keep them from infecting others… but also to help those employees get treatment and rest sooner than they would otherwise if they weren’t getting tested regularly.

Larry Doner has worked with the company for four years. “I have an elderly brother I live with, and a younger brother. I don’t want to give it to them. So it’s important that I do take the test. I think it’s a great idea. It’s important we protect everybody around us, ourselves.”

eFullfillment says they’re hoping for 100% participation every two weeks, but right now testing is voluntary. Medical staff are brought in to administer the tests, and results are available within 5 to 48 hours.