Pfizer Vaccine Could Be Approved For U.S. Emergency Use Tomorrow

New hope in the world’s fight against COVID-19 as the United Kingdom is the first country to begin mass inoculations using the Pfizer vaccine.

It could be approved for emergency use in the United States as early as tomorrow. The struggle against the virus here in the U.S. is far from over, say health experts.

An independent advisory panel is set to vote on the authorization. That would open up the door for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to the first group of recipients.

The distribution will start with front line workers and people at high risk, like the elderly.

For the majority of Americans, vaccination is still a few months away.

Doctors are urging everyone to continue wearing their masks and social distance as cases continue to rise.

Next week the FDA is expected to issue its report on Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

Like Pfizer’s vaccine, it’s on track to begin distribution by the end of the year.