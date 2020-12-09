Northern Lights Viewing Tonight

Something spectacular is happening tonight! The northern lights are forecasted to push further south than normal tonight and tomorrow night thanks to a large solar storm on Monday.

Tonight will see some of the northern lights but they do not push dramatically south until Thursday night. That is when peak viewing is expected.

Tonight the viewing will be decent depending on where you are.

Upper Peninsula

Skies will be mostly cloudy here tonight, you may not see much at all in terms of clearing today. It’s still worth stepping outside if you live in western Luce or Mackinac counties, you might see a few breaks in the clouds and you might catch a glimpse.

Northern Lower

Northwestern Counties like Emmet, Charlevoix, Antrim, Grant Traverse, and Leelanau will likely see enough clearing this afternoon that you will be able to see some of the lights tonight. The further east you are the cloudier you will be tonight.

Central Lower

The geomagnetic storm won’t be strong enough to see much at all in the Central Lower tonight. Tomorrow will be a much stronger chance of development further south

To view, the lights make sure you go out between 10 pm and 1 am. Give your eyes 15 to 20 minutes to adjust to the dark and get away from city lights if you can.

If you catch a photo make sure you send them to us and you might get to see it on air tomorrow!