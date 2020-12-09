MTM On The Road: The Show Goes On for Cheboygan High School Drama Club

The show must go on for the Cheboygan High School Drama Club!

This weekend they will be performing It’s a Wonderful Life: a Live Radio Play, all virtually.

The students have been working hard to make this work through their virtual rehearsals through zoom.

You can watch their performance of this beloved American holiday classic on Dec. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.

Here are the links for all three, live performances: December 11, December 12 and December 13.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are talking with the crew and actors involved and giving us a sneak peek at their upcoming show.