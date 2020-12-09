Michigan Supreme Court Rejects Election Lawsuit

The Michigan Supreme Court is rejecting a request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the November election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in Detroit.

The court says it was not persuaded by the plaintiff’s argument that the state’s high court can or should help overturn the election results.

The order was 4-3 with Republican-nominated justice, Elizabeth Clement, joining three Democrats in throwing out the lawsuit.

The case was filed days after the State Board of Canvassers certified Joe Biden’s Michigan victory.

It was another lawsuit aimed at disrupting the election.

Three conservative justices said they at least wanted to hear arguments.