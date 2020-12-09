Michigan House Member Disciplined for Threatening Trump Backers

Republican leaders in the Michigan House of Representatives removed Democratic Representative Cynthia Johnson from her committee assignments.

It comes after the representative posted a three-minute video on her Facebook Tuesday evening.

In it, she tells Trump supporters to “be careful” and “walk lightly,” also saying “for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay.”

She posted another video Wednesday walking back the comments.

Johnson has received deaths threats and racist messages after the election hearing with Rudy Giuliani last week.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth say they’re exploring further disciplinary action and said, “We have been consistent in our position on this — violence and intimidation is never appropriate in politics. We have said that about threats against Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson, Rep. Johnson herself, and others. That applies to threats made toward public officials, and it must also apply when the threats come from public officials.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement regarding the situation Wednesday afternoon: ““The threats Rep. Johnson has received are appalling, ugly and deeply disturbing, but her response to those messages is also unacceptable and I strongly condemn both. My office has received a number of calls and emails from residents about these incidents. I must remind people that if they have been threatened or if they fear for their safety, the appropriate thing to do is to call your local police department or 911, if it’s an emergency, so that law enforcement officers can respond. As Michiganders, and as Americans, we cannot allow hateful rhetoric from a few individuals to drag the masses down into a spiral of unjust actions. It is never acceptable for anyone – especially a public servant – to incite violence or to threaten others with harm. When vigilantes assume justice is theirs to serve, our democracy suffers. It’s time for us to move forward together as a state instead of engaging in – or celebrating – actions of hate and divisiveness.”