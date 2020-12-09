Michigan AG Nessel Joins Multistate Lawsuit Against Facebook

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she was one of 48 attorneys general suing Facebook, accusing it of being an illegal monopoly.

The lawsuits were announced by the Federal Trade Commission and New York attorney general.

They say the social network abuses its market power to crush smaller competitors.

Facebook is the world’s biggest social network with 2.7 billion users.

The company’s market value is nearly $800 billion.

Nessel said, “Facebook’s power as a monopoly has been solidified through its methodical erosion of any and all viable competition in this arena. My colleagues and I seek to protect consumers and their data by ending Facebook’s illegal, anticompetitive conduct and prevent this type of predatory behavior in the future.”

To read a copy of the lawsuit, click here.