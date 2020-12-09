Michelle Cooks: One-Pot Chicken Pasta

Michelle Dunaway, Zach Razminas,

Michelle Dunaway is in the Heritage House Kitchen serving up a comfort food dish that is both protein-packed, and a healthier alternative to most traditional pasta dishes. Plus, she shows us how 12 09 20 Mcooks Sausage Pastawe can customize this meal with extra add-ins like spinach and artichokes.

One-Pot Spinach Artichoke Chicken Pasta by Kitchn

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces cooked chicken sausage
  • 1 (12-ounce) jar quartered, marinated artichoke hearts
  • 4 1/2 cups water
  • 12 ounces dried linguine pasta
  • 1 Parmesan cheese rind (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 bunch fresh spinach
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Cut 12 ounces chicken sausage into 1/2-inch thick rounds and drain 1 jar marinated artichokes hearts. Place both in a large, straight-sided skillet. Add 4 1/2 cups water, 12 ounces dried linguine, 1 Parmesan cheese rind if desired, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.

  2. Bring to a boil over high heat (this will take about 5 minutes). Boil, stirring and turning the pasta with tongs occasionally to prevent sticking, until the pasta is al dente and almost all the liquid has evaporated, 8 to 10 minutes. In the last 2 minutes of cooking, add 1 bunch of spinach.

  3. Remove from the heat. Remove the Parmesan rind, add 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, and toss to combine. Taste and season with more salt as needed.

