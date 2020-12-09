Michelle Cooks: One-Pot Chicken Pasta
Michelle Dunaway is in the Heritage House Kitchen serving up a comfort food dish that is both protein-packed, and a healthier alternative to most traditional pasta dishes. Plus, she shows us how we can customize this meal with extra add-ins like spinach and artichokes.
One-Pot Spinach Artichoke Chicken Pasta by Kitchn
Ingredients
- 12 ounces cooked chicken sausage
- 1 (12-ounce) jar quartered, marinated artichoke hearts
- 4 1/2 cups water
- 12 ounces dried linguine pasta
- 1 Parmesan cheese rind (optional)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 bunch fresh spinach
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
-
Cut 12 ounces chicken sausage into 1/2-inch thick rounds and drain 1 jar marinated artichokes hearts. Place both in a large, straight-sided skillet. Add 4 1/2 cups water, 12 ounces dried linguine, 1 Parmesan cheese rind if desired, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.
-
Bring to a boil over high heat (this will take about 5 minutes). Boil, stirring and turning the pasta with tongs occasionally to prevent sticking, until the pasta is al dente and almost all the liquid has evaporated, 8 to 10 minutes. In the last 2 minutes of cooking, add 1 bunch of spinach.
-
Remove from the heat. Remove the Parmesan rind, add 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, and toss to combine. Taste and season with more salt as needed.