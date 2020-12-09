Leelanau County Man Sentenced to Prison for Dealing Cocaine, Assaulting Officer

A Leelanau County man will spend decades behind bars for dealing drugs and assaulting police.

A judge sentenced Melvin Harris of Peshawbestown to 20 years in prison.

Last year he sold cocaine to an individual helping police with a drug investigation, and attacked a federal officer who tried to arrest him a few weeks later.

After learning the identity of the person who had helped police with the drug investigation, Harris and others tried to pressure the witness from testifying.

A jury convicted him of dealing cocaine, assaulting a federal officer and witness tampering.

The jury also convicted Harris’ sister, Vanessa Hunter, for conspiring with Harris.

A third person, Corey Raphael, also pleaded guilty to joining the conspiracy.