In-Person Visits With Santa Follow COVID-19 Precautions

The Christmas holiday is almost here, which means the arrival of Santa.

This year looks a little different.

“With all the things going on, the customers and the surrounding areas, they’re looking for some normalcy,” said Grand Traverse Mall Senior General Manager Terry McInnis. “This provides that for those individuals that want that Santa experience.”

The Grand Traverse Mall is offering in-person photos with Santa, with COVID-19 precautions in mind.

“When you walk in there’s an opportunity to get hand sanitizer right as you walk on the set,” siad McInnis. “Instead of the touch experience before where an individual or a child may sit on Santa’s lap or they’d be close to Santa, now they’re socially six feet away.”

Those who are taking a picture with Santa sit on a bench six feet away from him, and they are still able to turn around and interact with him.

The mall also offers virtual visits with Santa.

“That will still allow an experience that they’re looking for but maybe more comfortable to other individuals.”

Visitors are appreciative they’re offering even just a bit of normalcy.

“I’m raising a grandson and he’s doing virtual school, this is some way to keep it a little like normal for him,” said Denise Newburry of Atlanta, MI.

“That’s Christmas…to see Santa,” she said.