Healthy Living: Vessel Wall Imaging

As many as 6.5 million people in the United States, or 1 in 50 people, have un-ruptured brain aneurysms and don’t know it.

People with an aneurysm often have no symptoms unless the aneurysm bursts, which can be life-threatening.

Researchers are now looking at a new technique that could highlight aneurysms with a higher potential for rupture.

Courtney Doyle explains in Healthy Living.

The Yale Team says the MRI imaging they are using has a 3-Tesla magnet which is a stronger magnet, but it’s still a system that is available at most hospitals across the U.S.

So, the technique can be made widely available.