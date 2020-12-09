Gladwin Man Accused of Robbing Store

A man robbed a store before leading police on a multi-county chase in a stolen car.

Around 5:45 Wednesday morning, Gladwin police say they were called to the Beacon & Bridge on M-18.

They say a man threatened the cashier’s life and demanded all the cash from the register.

He got away with about $150.

A little later, the sheriff’s office found the suspect vehicle and a chase started.

It ended in Midland County at Six Mile Road and Miller Road.

Turns out the suspect car was reported stolen out of Isabella County.

Police say they found the cash and other evidence.

The Gladwin man was arrested for robbery.