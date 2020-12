The holidays are the perfect time to shop local. Crystal, Crate, and Cargo has you covered for any gift idea. From food to fashion to skincare, they’ve got it all. Today we’re giving away a $150 gift card in the form of chips, so you can have a chance to shop local and look through some of their 15,000 items!

Tune in to the four today and get your phone ready to call for your chance to win this gift!