Downstate Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Manistee County

A downstate man is facing several drug charges, including being a prisoner with contraband.

Darryl Hunt from Muskegon was arrested earlier this month.

State police say they noticed his car sitting in the middle of the road on 11th Street in Manistee County.

Troopers arrested Hunt after finding cocaine on him.

During a search at the jail, he denied have any other drugs on him.

But what police suspect to be meth was found hidden on him.

Hunt is expected back in court next week.