COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ

How could scientists race out COVID-19 vaccines so fast without cutting corners?

A head start helped. Over a decade of behind-the-scenes research had new vaccine technology poised for a challenge just as the coronavirus erupted. The two U.S. frontrunners are made with a genetic code called messenger RNA. They target the spike protein coating the virus. Earlier research from the University of Pennsylvania and National Institutes of Health laid the groundwork for unusually rapid development and testing of those shots.

This animated video explains how genetic code vaccines being tested by Pfizer and Moderna work against COVID-19.

How effective is Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine?

This chart shows the overall effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and its protection by age group.

Will there be any side effects?

This chart shows the relatively mild and common side effects of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

What’s Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine plan?

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a website dedicated to keeping Michiganders updated on the latest with the vaccine. You can read the state’s COVID-19 vaccine draft plan online.

How is a new vaccine developed, approved and manufactured?

Where can I learn more?

You can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.