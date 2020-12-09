COVID-19 Forces Local Film Premiere to Skip Theatres

A northern Michigan filmmaker says COVID-19 is affecting his business too, and his latest film will have to skip the traditional big screen premiere and the fancy red carpet party.

Rich Brauer is the filmmaker behind movies like “Dogman”, “Escanaba in da Moonlight”, and “Mr. Art Critic.” His latest project is “Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water.” It was filmed in Houghton Lake. But while the sequel is ready – movie theatres are not. “Having theaters closed basically this whole year, and who knows how much into next year… it’s really painful.”

So Brauer decided it was time to send it to DVD and make it available to the community in time for Christmas. “You know what, I’ve got to start sharing this with the community. And it’s just got to happen. And who knows when COVID is going to totally open theaters. So I figured, you know maybe the thing to do is to crack this open for Christmas… DVD is the way to go.”

Brauer admits DVD is already considered “older” technology, but he prefers it to streaming services. “The difference between this movie and one you might just watch on Netflix or something, is that these movies tend to be kind of keepsakes. There’s cool stuff on a DVD you can look at and then look at it again. It makes me sound like a dinosaur a bit. But I still make the metaphor that it’s like a good book. You want to just own the thing. You want to revisit it, you want to pass it around. You want to leave it at the family cottage or on your bookshelf.”

The DVD – and the bonus features – are available to order now. Brauer Productions says Lymans on the Lake and R&J’s Best Choice Market Place in Houghton Lake will be carrying the DVD. Purchases can also be made directly from Brauer Productions by clicking here.