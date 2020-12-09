Cooking With Chef Hermann: Cranberry-Apple Rustic Tart

Cranberry-Apple Rustic Tart

Ingredients:

1-1/2C leftover cranberry relish or jam

3 Granny Smith, Opal or Jonathan apples peeled and sliced

4 TB Brown sugar, pulsed with orange zest

Egg wash: 1 egg yolk mixed in 2 TB water

Pastry:

2 C flour

½ C unsalted cold butter or lard

½ C ice cold water

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp nutmeg

Directions:

Mix salt and nutmeg into flour. Cut butter into flour until butter is size of small peas or meal. Chill ten minutes. Add the ice cold water, bringing the dough together by pressing and turning. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes. Bring to room temperature and roll out dough to 1/8th inch onto parchment paper. Place on baking sheet.

Spread the cranberry jam on the dough, then top with apples. Sprinkle the sugar on the apples. Turn the edges of the dough to form an edge and brush with egg wash.

Bake at 450 F until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbling.