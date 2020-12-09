Chippewa County Law Enforcement Provides Holiday Cheer to Children in Need

Law enforcement in Chippewa County teamed up with Meijer in Sault Ste. Marie on December 7 to provide holiday cheer to several local children.

Each holiday season, Meijer hosts more than 100 “Shop with a Hero” events. It pairs children with law enforcement and other heroes to shop for Christmas gifts. Three troopers from the Michigan State Police post and two Bay Mills police officers took children around the store, mainly in the toy section, of course, and gathered up gifts. Through a grant, $100 gift cards were allowed for each shopper. The children were chosen because they may have had a negative encounter with the police.

“I find this to be a really good opportunity for children and families and officers to have a positive interaction for them to remember,” Erica Stempky said, who is a program volunteer. “Some of these children have had accidents they have been part of or they have had someone they love being arrested or just have been scared of the police and these different shopping events have really helped them that the police is there to help them.”

“At first she was kind of looking around she told me she really liked to paint so we were looking at that stuff,” Officer Amanda Nemeth mentioned while helping a child shop. “Then we got to talking more that she really wanted a Cotton Candy machine. So, we were able to find one for her and she’s got a bunch of different kinds of cotton candy so she is happy.”

“Some families shop for their mom and dads and siblings and others spend the 100 dollars on themselves it just depends on the child,” Trooper Rachel Olesen explained. “Today, my child was wonderful. He was very interested in all the toys and excited just for the experience. We are happy to be part of the community and thankful to Erica set this up for us to be able to do this.”

Meijer donated a turkey and a snow-sled to each family as well.

