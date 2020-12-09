Benzie County Central Schools Offer Virtual Counseling for Grades 6 Through 12

Benzie Central Middle and High Schools now have a virtual counseling office at their disposal.

The counselor at the schools decided to adapt to the times of virtual learning.

With inspiration from others in the area, they made this virtual counseling office.

The virtual offices serve as a hub for everything these councilors offer students but in a virtual format.

They say it’s important that they are still here for students even if it’s virtually.

I think the hardest thing for us is trying to find a way to reach out to provide services and just to let students know that we are empathetic and we are here for them,” said Barbara Powell, Counselor.

They say that it is still critical for families and students to make a plan for after high school.