BCBS & Family Fare Celebrates National Influenza Vaccination Week with Free Flu Shots
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is partnering with Family Fare to offer free flu vaccinations as part of National Influenza Vaccination Week. Family Fare pharmacies in Cheboygan, Harrison, and Kalkaska will be administering flu shots with no appointment necessary.
You can visit any of the stores listed below, from now through Saturday, December 12. Pharmacy hours for each store may vary.
Family Fare Pharmacies
- Cheboygan: 992 S. Main St., Cheboygan, MI 49721
- Harrison: 1570 N. Clare Ave., Harrison, MI 48625
- Kalkaska: 784 S. Cedar St., Kalkaska, MI 49646