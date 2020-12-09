As Vaccines Loom, Questions Remain on Distribution in Michigan

The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available in the Untied States within a week.

But not for everyone all at the same time. Those are the questions still remaining as first step towards the end of the pandemic approaches.

For months, leaders and health officials have said the key to get out of this COVID-19 pandemic was going to be a vaccine. Later this week, the FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine and once that happens, they are going to begin distributing it across the country.

The issue is once it’s here in Michigan, not much is known about the plan after that.

“We are spending 24/7 these days working on the distribution plan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun earlier this week in a press conference.

There’s not much more the state itself is saying about the incoming COVID-19 vaccines.

“What we know is in the very beginning, we will have a very limited supply,” said Khaldun.

How much? From who? Where is it going? All details the state says are still in the air. They do say 280 distributors have signed up across the state, Northwest Michigan Health Services being one. They had a few more answers.

“Originally we started out at 300,000,” said Tammy Sorensen, “Now we’re slated at Michigan to get 90,000 for the first ones.”

Why the drop in the first shipment? Unknown, but those first 90,000 will mainly go to hospitals for their employees.

“Any healthcare worker that is facing patients,” said NMHSI’s Kim Corliss.

Next will be other frontline workers and then high-risk Michiganders

“Then we hope, and then we hope, that by late spring the vaccine will be available for the general public,” said Khaldun.

The details then are still vague. The expectation is it will be treated like the flu vaccine on where to get it.

“Someone will come out to the car, administer the vaccine to them in their vehicle, and then they leave,” said Corliss, “I mean, it’s that simple.”

The beginning of the end of the pandemic is near, that’s all known now.

“That’s the biggest key about this operation,” said Sorensen, “Flexibility.”

Unlike the flu vaccine, this is a two dose vaccine. If somebody gets the Pfizer version, it’s going to be a 21-day wait until you can get the second dose. The Moderna version, it’s a 28-day wait. Just another wrinkle to the logistics of this unprecedented vaccine.