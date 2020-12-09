Anonymous Donor to Match Up to $10,000 in Donations to Northern Michigan Equine Therapy

Like many nonprofits this year, Northern Michigan Equine Therapy had to cancel their largest fundraiser.

But some community members have stepped up to help them make sure they can continue their mission.

NMET’s mission is to use the power of horses to improve the lives of clients. They use horses to assist in physical, emotional, and mental needs.

From now until December 31, some anonymous donors have come forward to match up to $10,000 in donations.

Since their biggest fundraiser, holiday sleigh rides, was canceled, they wanted to also still spread some holiday cheer.

Watch the videos above and below to see ‘the four’s’ Xavier Hershovitz and chief photojournalist Derrick Larr learn more about NMET and get a special visit from the North Pole.

To learn more about NMET or to donate, click here.