Wexford Co. Sheriff’s Office Raises Money for Kids in Need By Growing Beards

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is helping those in need this holiday season with money raised through an annual fundraiser.

The campaign is called “Beards for a Claus”, and has been running for the past five years.

Those at the Sheriff’s office who wished to donate to the campaign were allowed to start growing beards in October, and will continue to grow them through the end of the year.

Altogether, the office raised $1,850.

“Especially during the Christmas season, when families are in need, it’s satisfying to be able to be out there in the public showing that we can help people in need in different ways,” said Road Deputy Matthew Howell.

The money will be going to students in need at various Wexford County schools in the form of gift cards.