Ward & Eis Gallery in Petoskey to Donate 20% of Sales on Select December Weekends to Women’s Resource Center of NMI

It is no surprise many small businesses and nonprofits have had a tough year financially.

That is not stopping an annual tradition between two Petoskey staples.

The Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan has partnered with the Ward and Eis Gallery for their annual “Gifts Given Twice” event.

For over 30 years, Ward and Eis Gallery has made it a tradition to give back to their community.

On December 12 and 19, they are giving 20% of each sale to the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan.

Last year, the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan supported nearly 700 callers who reached out to their 24-hour help and information line. The agency’s Safe Home domestic abuse shelter provided 2,099 nights of secure, caring and compassionate refuge to survivors of domestic abuse and their family members. Counseling, advocacy (medical, legal, financial and housing) and therapy services were provided to almost 800 survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault and child sexual assault/abuse. The agency also offers employment and educational services, children’s educational services, and a violence prevention program.

Ward and Eis Gallery provides charitable support to several area non-profits by donating 2% of all annual sales, 100% of the proceeds from the book Magpie Papers co-authored by Jennifer Eis and Don Ward, and 20% of sales from a Thanksgiving sales benefit. To date, the gallery has donated a total of $484,000 back to the community.

For more information on Ward and Eis Gallery, call them at (231) 347-2750.

For more information on the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan, click here.