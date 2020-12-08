Traverse City DDA Cancels Strolling Light Parade Due to COVID-19

The downtown Traverse City strolling light parade will not happen this year.

The event aimed to have 12 local nonprofits set up light displays downtown to represent the 12 days of Christmas.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event was postponed before it was eventually cancelled altogether.

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority says it is disappointing, but there are still many ways to support the area.

“There are still opportunities for people to support downtown. We have the downtown relief fund that is doing a holiday auction online so we hope that people are able to be patrons of that. Just supporting local this holiday season,” said Nick Viox, Downtown Experience Coordinator.

