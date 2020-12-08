Traverse Area District Library Expands Job Search Services

Traverse Area District Library is expanding its jobs seeker services thanks to a partnership with Northwest Michigan Works!.

The partnership will allow the library to have access to many jobs search tools, including online resources and webinar series.

Thanks to donations and grants, the library will also buy more laptops for job seekers to check out and take home.

The library will also install an interview station.

Northwest Michigan Works! says they are thrilled about this partnership.

“The library is a gem in our community and we are thrilled, absolutely thrilled to be able to promote the job seekers services that they are providing and links to other resources,” said Lisa Schut, Regional Director.

