Texas Sues Michigan, Other States in Attempt to Overturn Election Results

As Michigan’s election results continue to be in the national spotlight, Texas is suing Michigan and other states as they try to overturn the election results.

President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says it’s nothing more than a publicity stunt, and that people like the attorney general in Texas is “pacing loyalty to a person over loyalty to a country.”

Nessel released a statement Tuesday morning, “The motion filed by the Texas Attorney General is a publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading. The erosion of confidence in our democratic system isn’t attributable to the good people of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia or Pennsylvania but rather to partisan officials, like Mr. Paxton, who place loyalty to a person over loyalty to their country. The Michigan issues raised in this complaint have already been thoroughly litigated and roundly rejected in both state and federal courts – by judges appointed from both political parties. Mr. Paxton’s actions are beneath the dignity of the office of Attorney General and the people of the great state of Texas.”