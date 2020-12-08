‘Stuff the Blue Goose’ Sparks a Friendly Competition Amongst ‘Soo’ Dealerships

Michigan State Police are connecting with their community in Chippewa County for the second year of the “Stuff the Blue Goose”.

It’s a fun competition between three Chippewa County car dealerships that whoever fills up the patrol vehicles with donated toys and non-perishable items from customers or visitors to their dealerships, gets bragging rights for the year. But, more importantly, it’s about helping out those less fortunate during this holiday season.

“It’s great for the community and great for the dealerships,” said Trooper Cody Mayer. “It gets people into the dealerships. Especially in times like this with the pandemic and everything, it shows support of the community. All of the donations will go to the DHHS here in our local area and all the gifts will stay in our local area and be distributed. I know with DHHS they were shocked with how much we got last year and are eager to see what we get this year.”

“There are three car dealerships that are involved in this competition and it’s Soo Motors, Rodenroth, and us,” mentioned Chelsey O’Connor from O’Connor’s in Pickford. “Last year, Soo Motors beat us as they got a carload of gifts on the last day so, as you can see, our car is pretty full so I am hoping we can take that victory this year!”

The competition will end on December 15. All donations will be delivered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Click here for more information.