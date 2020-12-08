States Reopening Field Hospitals To Treat COVID-19 Patients

The U.S. continues to top unwelcome records, pushing the number of nationwide coronavirus cases closer to 15 million.

Now some of the country’s top health experts say the worst is yet to come, and we may not have seen the full brunt of the thanksgiving surge.

Hospitalizations across the U.S. are on the rise. Many hospitals are running out of beds.

Now Massachusetts and Rhode Island, have reopened field hospitals to handle the influx of new patients. A medical center in Nevada is treating some people inside a converted parking garage.

More coronavirus infections stemming from Thanksgiving are likely still piling the coming holidays could make matters worse, says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Lawmakers asked for an extra week to negotiate a new $908 billion dollar COVID-19 relief bill. Both sides of the aisle say they are more optimistic about the bill passing.