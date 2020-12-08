Senate Oversight Committee Hears Testimony From State Election Expert

Despite the state election being certified and completed, the state legislature is continuing their investigation in claims of irregularities and issues stemming from the November election, specifically in Detroit.

Last week, the House and Senate Oversight Committees heard from a majority of Republican witnesses with their concerns.

Tuesday, the Senate heard from one of the state’s top election experts.

“It just none of it adds up,” said Chris Thomas.

Republican witnesses last week said the votes didn’t add up because of widespread fraud and cheating.

Tuesday, it was the claims of fraud that didn’t add up. Like when star witness Mellissa Carone claimed she saw boxes of 50 ballots being counted eight times each.

“The next 350 would throw that accounting board 350 ballots out of balance,” said Thomas, “That doesn’t exist.”

Thomas is retired but spent nearly 40 years working for the Secretary of State’s office. He was hired as a consultant to help with the Detroit elections this year.

During his hearing, he aimed to debunk fraud claims, like potentially hacking through internet connection.

“No Internet connection, no Internet icons, no Wi-Fi capabilities,” said Thomas

The city of Detroit, and their counting, has fallen in the crosshairs of the Trump campaign and his supporters. But the results were actually better in the city for President Trump in 2020, than he had in 2016.

“The president lost the election in Kent County,” said Thomas, “He lost it in Oakland County and Western Wayne County.”

After more than two hours of testimony, Thomas faced questions from the committee.

“I’m asking you because you’re the one who’s making your record today,” said Senator Peter Lucido of Shelby Township.

He admitted the election wasn’t perfect, and that they never have been. However, he says the state would need 150,000 votes overturned to change the result, not the nearly 150 mismatched ballots in Detroit.

“There are explanations that are needed as to why there’s 148 more votes than voters,” said Thomas, “Now part of the audit will determine that but they need to find out why that is and they need to correct it.”