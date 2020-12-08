Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Republican Bid to Throw Out Ballots
The Supreme Court rejected Republicans bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
Without comment, the court refused to call into question the certification process in the state on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania’s governor has already certified Biden’s victory.
The state’s 20 electors will meet December 14 to cast their votes for Biden.
Even without Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, Biden would still have more than the 270 needed to become president.