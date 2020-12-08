Northern Michigan Tribes Discuss COVID-19 Impact on Native American Communities

Native American tribes across the country have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local Native American tribes say the coronavirus pandemic has left a devastating mark on tribal communities across the country.

“A lot of the reservations in this country that don’t have the resources, an economic development resource like the tribal casinos would have, they’re having a hard time with PPE, they’re having a hard time with the assistance, Indian Health Service Dollars only go so far,” said Frank Cloutier, Public Relations Director for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

CDC data shows Native Americans were admitted to the hospital more than five times more often than white Americans. But in some cases, just getting that data was a challenge.

“For us it’s a drive down the street or a walk across the sidewalk to get to our clinic here in the reservation. In some of these reservations are hours away from medical help or medical assistance,” said Cloutier.

Now the focus is turning to vaccine distribution, and the challenges that come with bringing it to some rural tribal communities.

“The tribes that are not at the drop sights will have to travel to the drop sites, they have to have the refrigeration equipment. A lot of things have to happen right,” said Aaron Payment, Tribal Chairperson for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

With the hope some sense of normalcy can soon resume.

“Our entire culture is woven in our family, in our tribes, in our community and so not being able to do the things that we would normally do, and culturally what would be significant for us, it’s been a struggle,” said Cloutier.