Non-Public Schools Sue State Over 12-Day Epidemic Order Extension

Many businesses, public high schools and colleges were expecting to be back open Wednesday, but they will all now have to wait at least another 12 days before trying to return to normal.

Monday, Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services extended the state’s epidemic orders through December 20.

Now non-public schools are suing the state over the extension.

The lawsuit of more than 400 non-public schools across the states say the extension violates the first amendment right to practice religion.

The Catholic schools say they can safely provide face-to-face learning and are trying to block enforcement of the order.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services, which handed down the order, says there is significantly more risk of the virus spreading in high schools than in lower grades.