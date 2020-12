State police arrested a man in Wexford County who they say was driving drunk.

Troopers pulled over Christopher Fochtman around 5:15 Saturday morning.

They say someone reported Fochtman was driving all over US-131, near mile marker 177 in Clam Lake Township.

Troopers say Fochtman seemed drunk and was arrested for operating while intoxicated, third offense.

They say he was also driving with a suspended license.