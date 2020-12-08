MTM On The Road: Sweets By Lucy Makes Popular Hot Chocolate Bombs

This year, everyone’s been talking about hot chocolate bombs and how to get their hands on them.

Sweets By Lucy in Reed City has been busy away making tons of hot chocolate bombs in all different flavors.

All you do is drop your hot chocolate bomb in a mug, pour either hot water or milk and watch as it opens up and fills your mug with hot chocolate and marshmallows.

Sweets By Lucy can deliver these treats, among the other baked goods she makes, locally in Reed City.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving the Cookies and Cream and Caramel Macchiato bombs a try!