Midland Co. Organizations Supply Christmas Presents for Families Affected in the Flood

“We’re doing what we can to hopefully make the holiday’s a little bit brighter for families.”

United Way of Midland county and the Bottomless Toy Chest in Troy is supplying families affected by the floods with toys for Christmas this year.

On Tuesday, at the Midland County United Way, parents got to pick out presents from tables filled with toys.

United Way says many families are still feeling the impact from the floods that happened back in May.

Now, they hope that this toy drive will bring some relief to those families so that they can enjoy the spirit of Christmas.

Mickey Guisewite, founder and executive director of Bottomless Toy Chest, says, “We’re not going to let a flood, or COVID-19 or anything get in the way of the joy and hope that we experience during the christmas season. Joy should be available to anyone especially this time of year and we’re just trying to do what we can to help share a little bit of joy.”

Tune in next Tuesday as we show you how the village of Sanford is keeping the holiday spirit alive after the catastrophic flood swept through their downtown.