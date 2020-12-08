Michigan Officials Report 5,909 New COVID-19 Cases, 191 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 5,909 new cases of the coronavirus and 191 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Of the 191 deaths announced Tuesday, 79 were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 410,295 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 10,138 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 404,386 confirmed cases with 9,947 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of December 4, 197,750 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Monday, the MDHHS reported 34 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools, including outbreaks at Franklin Elementary School in Wexford County and two schools in East Jordan.

The Michigan House has canceled voting sessions for Wednesday and Thursday after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaker Lee Chatfield says the employee works with several different lawmakers and committees but “had nothing to do with” a hearing attended last week by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, which led to the cancellation of voting in the House Tuesday.

At this time, it’s not clear when the House will meet next.

Many businesses, public high schools and colleges were expecting to be back open Wednesday, but they will all now have to wait at least another 12 days before trying to return to normal.

Monday, Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services extended the state’s epidemic orders through December 20.

Now non-public schools are suing the state over the extension.

The lawsuit of more than 400 non-public schools across the states say the extension violates the first amendment right to practice religion.

The Catholic schools say they can safely provide face-to-face learning and are trying to block enforcement of the order.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services, which handed down the order, says there is significantly more risk of the virus spreading in high schools than in lower grades.

The Michigan at Ohio State football game this week has been canceled due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week for the Michigan football team, the university announced Tuesday. The game was scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

The coronavirus will be the biggest challenge President-Elect Joe Biden will face as he takes office next month.

His transition team announced the people Biden wants as part of the new White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Biden announced some familiar faces with Dr. Anthony Fauci staying on the team as the Chief Medical Adviser.

He also announced Dr. Vivek Murthy will take the role of Surgeon General, a position he held under the Obama Administration.

His last pick named Rochelle Walensky, she will lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. continues to top unwelcome records, pushing the number of nationwide coronavirus cases closer to 15 million.

Now some of the country’s top health experts say the worst is yet to come, and we may not have seen the full brunt of the thanksgiving surge.

Hospitalizations across the U.S. are on the rise. Many hospitals are running out of beds.

Now Massachusetts and Rhode Island, have reopened field hospitals to handle the influx of new patients. A medical center in Nevada is treating some people inside a converted parking garage.

More coronavirus infections stemming from Thanksgiving are likely still piling the coming holidays could make matters worse, says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Lawmakers asked for an extra week to negotiate a new $908 billion dollar COVID-19 relief bill. Both sides of the aisle say they are more optimistic about the bill passing.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.