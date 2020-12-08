Michigan House Cancels Voting Sessions Due to COVID-19

The Michigan House has canceled voting sessions for Wednesday and Thursday after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaker Lee Chatfield says the employee works with several different lawmakers and committees but “had nothing to do with” a hearing attended last week by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, which led to the cancellation of voting in the House Tuesday.

At this time, it’s not clear when the House will meet next.