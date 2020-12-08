Ludington and Scotville Chamber of Commerce Hosts Christmas Light Contest

The Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is making sure the community is lit up with christmas spirit.

They are hosting a “Deck the Halls” Christmas Light Contest in place of their usual Aglow on the Avenue holiday parade.

Various homes and businesses in the area decorated for the holiday season to enter the contest.

People can visit each location using an interactive google map and vote on their favorite home and business decorations.

“We knew that we wanted to transition our parade. That’s kind of what ushers in the holiday season,” said Brandy Miller, President and CEO of the Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. “In a year like this, we wanted to make sure that we were still kind of contributing to the spirit and joy of the season.

Winners will be chosen on Dec 28.