Honor Bank Donates $1,000 to Bear Lake Methodist Church Food pantry

Honor Bank is continuing its spree of donations to local food pantries by donating $1,000 to the Bear Lake Methodist Church food pantry.

The pantry currently runs twice a month as a drive thru format to keep guests safe in their cars.

Like many other food pantries this year they’ve seen an increase in requests for food due to the pandemic.

But the support of Honor Bank and others in the community are helping keep the shelves stocked for families in need.

“Coming in the time that we are, going into the holiday season or the Christmas season, and the huge increase in the use because of the COVID, it was so much appreciated. We can’t say thank you enough to Honor Bank for all their help and support,” said Jeffrey Bair, Financial Director.

The Bear Lake food pantry’s next drive-thru pick-up is scheduled for December 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bear Lake Methodist Church.