Holiday Pet Portraits with Featherstone Fotography

Our four-legged companions provide unconditional love for us and that’s why a northern Michigan photographer wants to capture those special moments. Taylor Featherstone of Traverse City is a professional photographer who has added pet portraits to her lineup.

Featherstone does private sessions with you and your pup or pups and is hosting a public portrait session on Sunday, December 20th at Esch Road Beach in Honor just outside of Empire.

The sessions will be 15 minutes long for $75 and you will get three photos of you and your fur animal companions. Featherstone will get these portraits sent to you before Christmas.

For more details and to contact Taylor Featherstone for reservations for December 20th or private sessions click here for her Facebook page. Click here for her website.