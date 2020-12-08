Higher Art Gallery Expands With New Space Traverse City

Higher Art Gallery in Traverse City is known for its unique display of exhibits that highlight northern Michigan artists and beyond. Owner and artist, Shanny Brooke recently moved from her location on Union Street to a larger location downtown on Front Street.

Brooke has a few holiday-themed exhibits including handcrafted tea ornaments for people to check out. Also, people can view local artisan jewelry, pottery, paintings, and photography.

To see what is on display and to get an idea of the new space check out the video posted above.

