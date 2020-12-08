High School Students Invited to City Opera House 10th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Calling all high school students who love to write to take part in the 10th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The City Opera House in Traverse City is inviting students to jump on board for this creative contest.

High school students can submit an original one-act play for the festival. Finalists are paired with national theater mentors, win $100 and see their play performed on the City Opera House stage.

The deadline for script submissions is Friday, December 11th.

For more details on what the guidelines entail and what students can expect, check out the video above or click here for a direct link to the City Opera House.