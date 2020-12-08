Healthy Living: Plastics on Your Plate: How Safe is Your Seafood?

Seafood lovers, listen up! The fish you put on your plate could have plastic in it.

Microplastics are tiny bits of plastic that are about the size of a sesame seed. Fish often mistake the plastic particles for food and then swallow them. In a recent study, scientists found microplastics in every single sample of commercial seafood they tested. This included wild blue crabs, oysters, farmed tiger prawns, wild squid, and wild sardines. They discovered the sardines had the highest plastic content of 30 milligrams, which is about the size of a grain of rice.

While experts still don’t know all of the risks of ingesting plastic, some research has suggested microplastics both absorb and give off chemicals and harmful pollutants.