Good Reads from Brilliant Books: The Beautiful Book of Exquisite Corpses by Gavin Edwards

The title of this week’s Good Reads from Brilliant Books is a little creepy, to say the least. But, according to literature lover Anthony Ascione, The Beautiful Book of Exquisite Corpses: A Creative Game of Limitless Possibilities by Gavin Edwards is anything but.

“Don’t let the cover fool you,” says Anthony. “It is based on a Victorian-era parlor drawing game, and it’s very fun to do on your own, or with friends and family”. How it works is the editor of the book, in this case, Gavin Edwards starts one portion of the drawing, and then the rest is up to you.

“You’ve got some pretty wild and wacky starting points,” Anthony explained. “It’s always cool to see the creative sketches people come up with”.

Click here to learn more about The Beautiful Book of Exquisite Corpses: A Creative Game of Limitless Possibilities by Gavin Edwards.